Swedish engineer Sandvik's orders and profit beat forecasts

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Sandvik SAND.ST reported quarterly earnings and order intake above market expectations on Thursday, boosted by continued strong demand for mining equipment.

Sandvik, which competes with the likes of Epiroc EPIRa.ST and Kennametal KMT.N, said like-for-like order bookings grew 23% to 30.90 billion crowns ($3.40 billion), helped by a 30% rise at its mining unit, beating analysts' expectations of 27.76 billion.

The metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker proposed a dividend of 4.75 crowns per share for 2021 versus 4.50 crowns in 2020, below a mean forecast of 5.30 crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"The demand within Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions remained very strong in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Stefan Widing said in a statement.

The company's adjusted operating profit rose to 5.11 billion crowns in the fourth quarter from 4.51 billion a year earlier, above a 5.09 billion mean forecast, according to the poll.

Sandvik, one of the first major Nordic industrial firms to report on the fourth quarter, is considered a good gauge of industrial demand due to high shipping volumes of its cutting tools, which have short lead times from order booking to delivery and a wide customer base.

($1 = 9.1006 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm Editing by Johan Ahlander and Mark Potter)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.