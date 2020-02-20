BioTech

Swedish Elekta's Q3 profit lags expectations

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta reported on Thursday fiscal third-quarter operating profit growth below expectations and stood by its outlook for the full year.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.ST reported on Thursday fiscal third-quarter operating profit growth below expectations and stood by its outlook for the full year.

Operating profit grew to 443 million Swedish crowns ($45.19 million) from a year-earlier 311 million, against a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of five analysts for 463 million.

Profit before interest, tax and amortisation grew to 648 million crowns from 505 million.

($1 = 9.8034 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest BioTech Videos

#TradeTalks: Getting Ahead of the Curve on Pandemic & Biological Threats with Synthetic Biology

Mark Emalfarb, CEO of Dyadic International, and Matthew Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Dyadic International sit down with Jill Malandrino to discuss how to get ahead of the curve on pandemic and biological threats with synthetic biology.

Feb 10, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular