Swedish Elekta's Q3 profit lags expectations
STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.ST reported on Thursday fiscal third-quarter operating profit growth below expectations and stood by its outlook for the full year.
Operating profit grew to 443 million Swedish crowns ($45.19 million) from a year-earlier 311 million, against a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of five analysts for 463 million.
Profit before interest, tax and amortisation grew to 648 million crowns from 505 million.
($1 = 9.8034 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest BioTech Videos
Explore BioTechExplore
Most Popular
- 3 “Strong Buy” Healthcare Stocks With Fast-Approaching Catalysts
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adobe, General Electric, Blue Apron, Groupon, Fresh Del Monte
- 'Condom use is sexy': Mexico City campaigners dish out rubbers ahead of Valentine's Day
- 'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus