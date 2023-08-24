Swedish economy weaker than expected, finance minister says

Adds 2024 forecast in 4th paragraph, background in paragraphs 5-7

STOCKHOLM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sweden is undergoing a deeper recession this year than previously predicted, new forecasts from the Swedish finance ministry showed on Thursday.

GDP is now seen contracting by 0.8% in 2023, against a previous forecast made in June of a 0.4% contraction, the ministry said.

"The economic situation is weakening and the Swedish economy is judged to be in a recession in 2023," Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said in a statement.

In 2024, the economy is now expected to grow by 1.0%, up from a June prediction of 0.8%.

Sweden's economy shrank sharply in the second quarter contracting 1.5% compared to the previous three month period and 2.4% from the year-earlier quarter, preliminary data recently showed.

That followed an expansion of 0.6% in the first quarter against the final three months of 2022 and growth of 0.8% compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Banking group Swedbank forecast a contraction of 0.9% this year versus 2022 in its latest forecast earlier this week.

