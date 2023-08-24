News & Insights

Swedish economy weaker than expected, finance minister says

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

August 24, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

Adds 2024 forecast in 4th paragraph, background in paragraphs 5-7

STOCKHOLM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sweden is undergoing a deeper recession this year than previously predicted, new forecasts from the Swedish finance ministry showed on Thursday.

GDP is now seen contracting by 0.8% in 2023, against a previous forecast made in June of a 0.4% contraction, the ministry said.

"The economic situation is weakening and the Swedish economy is judged to be in a recession in 2023," Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said in a statement.

In 2024, the economy is now expected to grow by 1.0%, up from a June prediction of 0.8%.

Sweden's economy shrank sharply in the second quarter contracting 1.5% compared to the previous three month period and 2.4% from the year-earlier quarter, preliminary data recently showed.

That followed an expansion of 0.6% in the first quarter against the final three months of 2022 and growth of 0.8% compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Banking group Swedbank forecast a contraction of 0.9% this year versus 2022 in its latest forecast earlier this week.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.