Swedish economy to see milder downturn this year, think tank says

STOCKHOLM, June 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will see a milder downturn this year than previously expected, leading think tank NIER said on Wednesday.

The economy is expected to shrink 0.4% in 2023 against a forecast in March of -0.6%, the NIER said. Growth in 2024 is expected to be 1.4% against a previous forecast of 1.3%.

Inflation is expected to be 6.1% this year as a whole before dipping back below the central bank's 2% target in 2024.

The NIER expects the policy rate to end the year at 3.75% and for the Riksbank to start easing policy next year.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)

