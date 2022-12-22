US Markets

Swedish economy to contract in 2023, finance ministry forecasts

December 22, 2022 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Swedish economy is expected to contract by 0.7% next year, compared to a previous forecast for a 0.4% decline, the country's Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The weak development will be more long-lasting than anticipated in the budget proposition and looks like it won't bottom out until 2024," Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said in a statement.

Headline inflation is now seen at 6% in 2023, up from a Nov. 8 forecast of 5.2%.

Swedish households have become increasingly gloomy in recent months, hit by rampant inflation, rising mortgage costs and record-high electricity prices. Consumer confidence levels were close to record-lows in November.

The country's central bank has hiked interest rates four times this year to 2.50% to combat the spiralling inflation. November CPIF, the inflation target measure for the Riksbank, was 9.5% in November, way above the 2% target.

