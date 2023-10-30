Swedish economy stalls in Q3 - Stats Office

STOCKHOLM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy stalled in the third quarter, showing no growth compared to the previous three month period, preliminary data from the Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged from the previous three months. Year-on-year, GDP contracted 1.2%, the Statistics Office said.

Analysts had expected growth of 0.4% on a quarterly basis.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)

