News & Insights

Swedish economy stalls in Q3 - Stats Office

Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

October 30, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy stalled in the third quarter, showing no growth compared to the previous three month period, preliminary data from the Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged from the previous three months. Year-on-year, GDP contracted 1.2%, the Statistics Office said.

Analysts had expected growth of 0.4% on a quarterly basis.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.