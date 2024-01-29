News & Insights

Swedish economy sluggish in Q4 2023

Credit: REUTERS/MARIE MANNES

January 29, 2024 — 03:11 am EST

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy remained sluggish in the final quarter of 2023, growing 0.1% from the previous three month period and unchanged against the same quarter a year earlier, preliminary data from the Statistics Office published on Monday showed.

In December, the economy shrank 0.3% from November, the data showed.

Analysts said the figures pointed to a decline in GDP for the full year of 0.3%.

Sweden's economy slowed sharply through the middle part of last year, hit by higher rates and surging inflation. Consumption and housing construction have been hit, imports have fallen, but exports have remained a bright spot and the downturn has been relatively mild.

The economy is expected to show little or no growth this year and with the pace of inflation having dropped sharply after peaking at over 10%, the central bank will likely change tack and start cutting interest rates.

The central bank will announce its next policy decision on Thursday.

"A stagnating economy and weak domestic demand, confirms our view that the Riksbank will change course," Swedbank said in a note. "At Thursday's monetary policy meeting, the Riksbank is expected to keep the policy rate at 4%, but open the door to cutting the rate path."

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.