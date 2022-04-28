Swedish economy slows as war in Ukraine and inflation loom large

Adds detail, background, graph

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy shrank in the first quarter compared to the final three months of 2021, preliminary estimates from the Statistics Office (SCB) showed on Thursday.

After bouncing back sharply from the effects of the pandemic, lingering bottlenecks and supply problems - made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine - look to have put the brakes on growth for Sweden's export-led economy.

Gross domestic production (GDP) declined 0.4% in the period, though compared with the same quarter in 2021, the economy grew 3.0%.

Yet all may not be doom and gloom as the Statistics Office said the economy actually grew 1.0% in March from February.

In its most recent forecast the government said it expected growth of 3.1% this year, still well above trend. The picture, however is uncertain, not least because of the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Inflation has surged, weakening households' purchasing power and the central bank is expected to start a series of rate hikes - possible even later on Thursday - which will push up mortgage costs.

A separate set of data showed retail sales increased 1.2% in March from the same month in 2021 and were up 0.2% on the month.

