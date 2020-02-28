Swedish economy slowed in Q4, virus effects still to come

Q4 GDP +0.2% qtr/qtr, +0.8% yr/yr

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swedish growth slowed as expected in the fourth quarter of 2019, data published on Friday showed, with the global spread of coronavirus clouding the outlook for the export-driven economy.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three month period and rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said.

That was in line with median forecasts in a Reuters poll.

For the full year, growth was 1.2% and the central bank expects a similar performance in 2020 before growth picks up speed again in 2021.

The relatively robust growth figures support the Riksbank's position that the economy is entering a calmer phase after years of strong growth.

However, the coronavirus outbreak could have a major impact, with export firms hurt by supply chain problems and lower global demand.

"It's all about the coronavirus now and we are a little bit worried it will start to effect companies and sectors in the Swedish economy, particularly the industrial sector," said Knut Hallberg, economist at Swedbank.

Growth in Germany, which like Sweden is heavily export dependent, looks to have stagnated in the first quarter as a result of the outbreak.

At its most recent meeting in February, the Riksbank held rates at zero and said it expected policy to remain unchanged over the coming years.

But it could be forced into action if the impact of the coronavirus outbreak dampens inflation significantly.

If easier policy is needed, analysts expect the Riksbank initially to expand its bond purchases rather than cutting rates into negative territory again. The central bank hiked the benchmark rate in December, exiting a period of nearly five years with negative rates.

