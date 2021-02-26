Swedish economy shrinks in Q4, but still seen avoiding recession

Adds details, comment

STOCKHOLM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's gross domestic product shrank in the fourth quarter hit by a resurgence of the pandemic, figures from the Statistics Office showed on Friday, though the year-on-year contraction was revised up and the economy still seen skirting recession.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.2% percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter. Relative to the same period a year earlier, the economy shrank 2.2%.

Earlier in February, flash estimates indicated the economy grew 0.5% in the fourth quarter and fell 2.6% year-on-year. L8N2K7228

Sentiment gauges have generally improved in recent months and a National Institute of Economic Research business survey on Thursday showed a broad improvement across sectors in February.

"In all, indicators suggest that the economy has grown somewhat in the first quarter," Swedbank said in a note, adding that delays of COVID vaccinations and the risk of a third wave of the pandemic could still weigh on the short-term outlook.

The government announced new measures to curb the spread of the virus earlier this week amid growing concerns over another deadly resurgence of the pandemic as the number of new infections have begun rising again in recent weeks. L8N2KT4MA

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.