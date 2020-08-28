Swedish economy shrank 8.3% in Q2 vs Q1, better than flash estimate

Q2 GDP -8.3% qtr/qtr, -7.7% yr/yr

Better than flash estimate of -8.6% and -8.2%

Q1 growth revised to +0.2% qtr/qtr

Swedish downturn looking milder than Europe

STOCKHOLM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The contraction in Sweden's economy in the second quarter was slightly smaller than previously reported, updated figures from the Statistics Office showed on Friday, amid signs a tentative recovery is taking hold.

Gross domestic product fell 8.3% in the second quarter from the previous three month period and was revised to a 7.7 percent contraction from a year earlier.

A preliminary reading had shown the economy shrank 8.6 percent in the quarter and 8.2 percent on an annual basis.

The second quarter, which saw a record economic contraction, looks like being the nadir for the economy with a raft of indicators pointing to a recovery.

Among them, the Statistics Office's activity index for June, was up 2.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to May.

Having eked out growth in the first quarter of the year of 0.2%, the overall effect of the pandemic looks like being milder in Sweden than in much of Europe, though the downturn will be roughly in line with the contraction during the global financial crisis of 2008-9.

On Thursday, the government forecast a full-year fall of 4.6%, much better than countries like Spain and Britain, which are expected to see double digit GDP declines, and Europe as a whole where the drop is expected to be around 8%.

The whole Nordic region looks to have got off more lightly, despite very different strategies to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

On Friday, Finland reported a 4.5% decline in GDP in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year, when - unlike Sweden - the economy also contracted.

Norway's mainland GDP fell 6.3% in the second quarter against the previous three month period.

Denmark's second quarter numbers are due next week.

