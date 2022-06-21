Swedish economy set for slowdown, think tank NIER says

Adds more forecasts, quote

STOCKHOLM, June 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's economic growth will slow down sharply this year while inflation is set to surge, giving the central bank a difficult trade-off when setting monetary policy, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Tuesday.

The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to grow by 1.9% in 2022, down from its previous forecast given in March for 3.3% and down from 5.1% growth last year.

In 2023, GDP will grow by just 1.2%, NIER predicted.

It forecast headline inflation will average 6.8% this year, up from 5.2% seen in March, before easing to 3.2% in 2023.

"The Riksbank faces a difficult balancing act in the choice between how much monetary policy should be tightened in order to contain inflation while preventing the downturn from becoming too steep," NIER said.

