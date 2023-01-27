Swedish economy heading for mild recession, IMF says

January 27, 2023 — 02:33 am EST

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy is heading for a mild recession this year, but the central bank should keep monetary policy tight to control inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a regular review of the country's economy which was concluded on Friday.

"The short-term outlook remains uncertain, especially regarding inflation, which calls for tight monetary policy while a contractionary fiscal stance can provide additional support in containing price pressures," the IMF said in a summary of the conclusions to its Article IV review.

