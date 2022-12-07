Swedish economy grew in October, but clouds gathering

Adds detail, background, consumption data

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy grew strongly in October, but a slowdown looks to be on the way as the economy grapples with soaring inflation and softening demand, data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product increased 0.7% in October from the previous month and 2.0% against the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate by the Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

But other data showed a more mixed picture.

Household consumption was flat compared to the year earlier while new orders for the industrial sector were down 7.1%. Overall production in the private sector rose 3.2%.

But the war in Ukraine and lingering effects from the pandemic have sent prices soaring, forcing the Riksbank to jack up interest rates and squeezing households, many of whom have hefty mortgages, taken on when borrowing was cheap.

Consumer sentiment is already at rock-bottom and some businesses are beginning to struggle,with bankruptcies rising. Purchasing manager figures for the manufacturing sector show activity is already weaker than normal.

The central bank expects the economy to shrink 1.2% next year - a relatively mild recession. Some economists see a deeper downturn.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Niklas Pollard)

