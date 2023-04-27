Swedish economy expanded in Q1, outlook uncertain

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy bounced back in the first quarter after shrinking at the end of 2022, data showed on Thursday, but economists still expect a shallow recession this year as inflation and higher rates crimp spending and investment.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.2% in the January-March period compared to the previous three months, preliminary figures from the Statistics Office showed.

GDP was up 0.3% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, the figures, which are liable to be revised, showed.

"Sweden is particularly likely to fall into recession in the coming quarters because of its high and largely variable-rate household debt burden," Andrew Kenningham, Chief Europe Economist at Capital Economics said.

"That said, today’s data mean any downturn will come later and may be shallower than we and the Riksbank have been forecasting."

The Riksbank, which hiked the policy rate by a half-percentage point to 3.50% earlier this week, sees the economy shrinking around 0.7% in 2023.

Consumers are depressed, retail sales are down and activity in the manufacturing and service sectors has wilted.

In its latest forecast, Swedbank said inflation had reduced households' spending power by around 190 billion Swedish crowns ($18.42 billion) with interest rate hikes costing another 60 billion.

But with inflation running hot, the central bank said it expected to hike the policy rate another quarter point in either June or September.

There were some encouraging signs for the Riksbank, however, with inflation expectations among households and businesses falling, according to a survey by the National Institute for Economic Research on Thursday.

"There are clear signs that inflation is falling, encouraging the Riksbank to take a wait-and-see stance," Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson said. "We expect the Riksbank to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points in June, but it can’t be ruled out that the Riksbank will stay on hold."

($1 = 10.3145 Swedish crowns)

Swedish economy:http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johan Ahlander and Christian Schmollinger)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.