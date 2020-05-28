Swedish economic sentiment picks up slightly in May

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Economic sentiment in Sweden picked up slightly in May, but remains near record lows as the global pandemic continues to affect households and businesses, a leading think tank said on Thursday.

The overall confidence indicator rose 4.1 points to 64.1 points in the month. Consumer confidence rose 3.1 points to 77.3 points, while manufacturing confidence rose 5.4 points to 76.8 points, the National Institute for Economic Research said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Johan Ahlander)

