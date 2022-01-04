Swedish economic crime authority charges former Swedbank CEO

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published

Sweden's Economic Crime Authority said on Tuesday it had charged Swedbank's former chief executive Birgitte Bonnesen over alleged economic crimes in relation to a Baltic money laundering scandal that rocked the bank a few years ago.

The authority said in a statement that the former CEO was being charged with gross swindling as the primary count, or with serious market manipulation in the second instance.

Swedbank said last year it would not file claims for damages against its former top executive and board for the fiscal year 2019, when the Swedish banking group came under investigation over money-laundering breaches in the Baltics.

