Swedish earnings, Daimler support European stocks ahead of EU summit

European shares edged higher on Friday as focus turned to Brussels where European Union leaders are expected to hammer out details of a 750-billion-euro recovery fund, with positive earnings updates from Ericsson, Daimler and other firms also supporting gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.2% by 0714 GMT, with automakers .SXAP jumping 1.8% after Daimler AG DAIGn.DE said it expects to post a smaller-than-expected operating loss in the second quarter.

Sweden's main stock index .OMXSPI jumped 0.9%, with truck maker Volvo AB VOLVb.ST and telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST reporting better-than-expected core profits, while Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST reported a smaller-than-expected fall in net profit.

Euro zone stocks .STOXXE were up 0.1% after rallying in the recent months on hopes that an EU-wide fund to support the pandemic-stuck economies could lift the bloc out of recession.

Analysts believe markets could tolerate a few days' or weeks' delay with opposition from the Netherlands and the threat of a Hungarian veto weighing on chances of a deal.

