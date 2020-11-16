Swedish dialysis firm Diaverum announces IPO plans

Diaverum plans Stockholm listing

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dialysis clinic operator Diaverum, owned by buyout firm Bridgepoint, intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, it said in a statement on Monday.

The Sweden-based company has long been seen as a listing candidate and Reuters reported last month that an initial public offering in November was being planned, which could fetch a more than 2 billion euro ($2.37 billion) valuation, according to sources. [nL8N2HK2FX]

"Today's announcement is a milestone for Diaverum and a proud moment for all our employees," Diaverum CEO Dimitris Moulavasilis said in a statement on Monday.

"We believe becoming a listed company will put us in a stronger position to continue growing organically, expanding through acquisitions, entering new markets and delivering value to more patients and healthcare systems globally."

Diaverum, which operates 421 clinics across 22 countries, ranks as the global no.3 dialysis clinic operator after Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE and Davita DVA.N.

The company had revenues of 642 million euros in the January-September period.

Diaverum said the initial public offering is expected to consist of both existing shares and new shares issued by the company.

Bridgepoint Europe III Fund will remain a significant shareholder also after the IPO, according to the statement.

Carnegie, J.P. Morgan and SEB are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the contemplated IPO, while BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Danske Bank are acting as Joint Bookrunners.

($1 = 0.8442 euros)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

