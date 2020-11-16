US Markets
DVA

Swedish dialysis firm Diaverum announces IPO plans

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Dialysis clinic operator Diaverum intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, it said in a statement on Monday.

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dialysis clinic operator Diaverum intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, it said in a statement on Monday.

The Sweden-based company, owned by buyout firm Bridgepoint, has long been seen as a listing candidate and Reuters reported last month that an initial public offering in November was being planned.

"Today's announcement is a milestone for Diaverum and a proud moment for all our employees," Diaverum CEO Dimitris Moulavasilis said in a statement.

"We believe becoming a listed company will put us in a stronger position to continue growing organically, expanding through acquisitions, entering new markets and delivering value to more patients and healthcare systems globally."

Diaverum, which operates 421 clinics across 22 countries, ranks as the global no.3 dialysis clinic operator after Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE and Davita DVA.N.

Diaverum said the initial public offering is expected to consist of both existing shares and new shares issued by the company.

Bridgepoint Europe III Fund will remain a significant shareholder also after the IPO, according to the statement.

($1 = 0.8441 euros)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular