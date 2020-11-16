Swedish dialysis firm Diaverum announces IPO plans

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dialysis clinic operator Diaverum intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, it said in a statement on Monday.

The Sweden-based company, owned by buyout firm Bridgepoint, has long been seen as a listing candidate and Reuters reported last month that an initial public offering in November was being planned.

"Today's announcement is a milestone for Diaverum and a proud moment for all our employees," Diaverum CEO Dimitris Moulavasilis said in a statement.

"We believe becoming a listed company will put us in a stronger position to continue growing organically, expanding through acquisitions, entering new markets and delivering value to more patients and healthcare systems globally."

Diaverum, which operates 421 clinics across 22 countries, ranks as the global no.3 dialysis clinic operator after Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE and Davita DVA.N.

Diaverum said the initial public offering is expected to consist of both existing shares and new shares issued by the company.

Bridgepoint Europe III Fund will remain a significant shareholder also after the IPO, according to the statement.

