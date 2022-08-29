Swedish debt office to liquidate position in Swedish crown against euro

Adds detail, quotes

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's National Debt Office said on Monday it would gradually wind up a strategic position in the Swedish crown against the euro following major changes in the global economy since it began building the position in 2018.

It said in a statement the changes had altered the conditions for the position in terms of cost and risk, and that it would close the position gradually at a pace adapted to market conditions.

"In light of the great uncertainty about developments ahead, the Debt Office has now decided to wind up the position in the Swedish krona," it said.

"In our opinion, it presents risk today without generating any material cost benefits for Swedish taxpayers," it added.

The position of 7 billion crowns ($654.00 million) has been built up gradually through foreign exchange forwards in which the debt office has bought crowns against euro.

Such purchasing of forwards reduces the costs of central government debt if the crown appreciates.

