Swedish Debt Office sees budget surplus this year, deficits ahead

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Swedish government will run a budget surplus this year, though the country's finances will return to the red in the following two years, the Debt Office said on Thursday in a new forecast.

"Central government finances have long been stronger than expected, and 2023 is yet another year of a surplus," the Debt Office said in a statement.

"We nevertheless expect increased spending ahead to weigh on the budget balance, which will be negative in both 2024 and 2025."

The Debt Office said it had lowered the volume of treasury bills and other short term borrowing this year as a result of the strong government finances and that it was postponing a planned foreign currency bond issue until next year.

However, it will go ahead in increasing the auction volume of nominal government bonds from 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($223.20 million) to 3 billion.

The latest forecast does not include a possible capital contribution to the Riksbank, which made a loss last year of around 80 billion crowns.

The loss was a result of the sharp rise in interest rates which led to a fall in the value of bonds bought by the bank between 2015 and 2021.

($1 = 11.2006 Swedish crowns)

