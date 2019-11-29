Swedish debt office says banks comply with MREL requirements

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

The Swedish National Debt Office said on Friday all systemically important banking institutions in Sweden comply with current requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Swedish National Debt Office said on Friday all systemically important banking institutions in Sweden comply with current requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).

The debt office on Friday published its first report on how Swedish banks comply with MREL requirements.

"All institutions have sufficient liabilities for meeting the requirement," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More