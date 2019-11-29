Swedish debt office says banks comply with MREL requirements

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Swedish National Debt Office said on Friday all systemically important banking institutions in Sweden comply with current requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).

The debt office on Friday published its first report on how Swedish banks comply with MREL requirements.

"All institutions have sufficient liabilities for meeting the requirement," it said in a statement.

