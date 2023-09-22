News & Insights

Swedish debt office proposes unchanged government debt target for 2024

September 22, 2023 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Swedish national debt office in a statement on Friday advised the government to maintain current target values for central government debt in 2024.

"We see no reason for altering the guidelines at present, but we are continuing to analyse how the debt should be composed looking ahead, considering the long-term conditions such as the shrinking debt," head of debt management Klas Granlund said.

Out of the debt, 20% should continue to be inflation-linked bonds and the term to maturity should remain between 3.5 and 6 years, the debt office said.

However the office said the guidelines would need to be adjusted in the future if the central government debt continued to decline.

As share of gross domestic product, the debt was at its lowest level since 1971 at the end of 2022, the office added.

The Swedish government will make a decision on the guidelines by Nov. 15.

