Swedish debt collector Intrum launches cost savings plan

Intrum, Europe's biggest debt collector, announced on Wednesday a programme to generate cost savings of 1 billion Swedish crowns ($116.3 million) annually from 2023, and updated its financial targets.

The Swedish group said in a statement ahead of investor presentations later on Wednesday that costs for the programme would amount to around 1.6 billion crowns.

It also said it would target a return on invested capital of at least 10% and annual earnings per share growth of at least 10% in the medium term.

($1 = 8.5997 Swedish crowns)

