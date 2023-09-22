News & Insights

Swedish currency to strengthen in the long run, Riksbank governor says

Credit: REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

September 22, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

Adds quotes in paragraphs 2-3, background in 4th paragraph

STOCKHOLM, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Swedish currency will strengthen in the long run, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said in the published summary of a speech on Friday.

"In the short term and perhaps also the slightly longer term, the exchange rate can vary in a way that only has a weak link to developments in the real macroeconomy, for instance, it may weaken over a relatively long period of time," Thedeen said.

"When the krona is weak, it becomes more difficult to bring down inflation, which is worrying. But Sweden's economy is essentially sound and well-managed. This indicates that the exchange rate will strengthen in the long run," he said.

The central bank on Thursday raised its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 4.00%, as expected, and said it might need to do more to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Essi Lehto)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.