Swedish crown weakens to record low versus euro

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's crown fell to a record low against the euro on Tuesday as continued concerns about the property sectorweighed on the currency.

The Swedish crown EURSEK=D3 dropped 0.7% to a record low of 11.817 per euro EURSEK=D3.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Mark Porter)

