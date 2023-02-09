Swedish crown rallies after central bank rate hike

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown firmed on Thursday after the country's central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.0%, in line with expectations, and forecast further tightening.

The dollar dropped 1.2% against the Swedish currency to 10.47 having traded down around 0.5% before the decision. SEK=D3

The euro dipped 0.7% to 11.26 having earlier traded down around 0.25%. EURSEK=D3

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.