US Markets

Swedish crown rallies after central bank rate hike

February 09, 2023 — 03:33 am EST

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown firmed on Thursday after the country's central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.0%, in line with expectations, and forecast further tightening.

The dollar dropped 1.2% against the Swedish currency to 10.47 having traded down around 0.5% before the decision. SEK=D3

The euro dipped 0.7% to 11.26 having earlier traded down around 0.25%. EURSEK=D3

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.