News & Insights

US Markets

Swedish crown hits two-week high vx euro after Riksbank data, CPI

Credit: REUTERS/Scanpix Sweden

October 13, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown strengthened against the euro and the dollar on Friday after hotter-than-forecast consumer prices data and after the Riksbank said it sold less foreign currencies than some had expected in the first week of its hedging scheme.

The central bank announced it sold $390 million two weeks ago as part of the currency hedging scheme. No euros were sold, it added.

The bank in September announced it would hedge part of its foreign exchange reserves by selling $8 billion and 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) for Swedish crowns over the coming months to reduce risk.

Analysts at ING estimated that hypothetical equally weighted daily Swedish crown buying would equate to somewhere between US$400 million and $660 million weekly, suggesting the Riksbank was not selling currencies aggressively in the first week.

Meanwhile, an upside surprise in inflation added to expectations that the Riksbank might have to raise rates further to bring inflation back towards target.

The Swedish crown was last up 0.8% at 10.91 per dollar SEK=D3 and up 0.5% against the euro to 11.591 per euro EURSEK=D3, its strongest level against the single currency in two weeks.

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.