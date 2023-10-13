Swedish crown hits two-week high vx euro after Riksbank data, CPI

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown strengthened against the euro and the dollar on Friday after hotter-than-forecast consumer prices data and after the Riksbank said it sold less foreign currencies than some had expected in the first week of its hedging scheme.

The central bank announced it sold $390 million two weeks ago as part of the currency hedging scheme. No euros were sold, it added.

The bank in September announced it would hedge part of its foreign exchange reserves by selling $8 billion and 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) for Swedish crowns over the coming months to reduce risk.

Analysts at ING estimated that hypothetical equally weighted daily Swedish crown buying would equate to somewhere between US$400 million and $660 million weekly, suggesting the Riksbank was not selling currencies aggressively in the first week.

Meanwhile, an upside surprise in inflation added to expectations that the Riksbank might have to raise rates further to bring inflation back towards target.

The Swedish crown was last up 0.8% at 10.91 per dollar SEK=D3 and up 0.5% against the euro to 11.591 per euro EURSEK=D3, its strongest level against the single currency in two weeks.

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk)

