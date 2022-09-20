Swedish crown firms after cen bank hikes rates by a full percentage point

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown spiked briefly against both the euro and the dollar on Tuesday after Sweden's central bank hiked rates by a full percentage point to 1.75% and warned that more was to come as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation.

The euro first plunged to as low as 10.7025 crowns right after the decision before recouping some of those losses. It was last roughly flat on the day at 10.80.

The dollar SEK=D3 last traded down 0.34% on the day at 10.7725, having hit a session low of 10.7300.

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Amanda Cooper)

