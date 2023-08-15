Swedish CPIF inflation 6.4% yr/yr in July

Adds context

STOCKHOLM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, fell 0.2 percent in July from the previous month and were up 6.4 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said on Tuesday.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation.

The Riksbank had a forecast for headline inflation of 6.6% on an annual basis. Analysts expected headline inflation of 6.5%.

Sweden's economy is now feeling the effects of higher interest rates and cooling global demand - it shrank 1.4% in June from May and 1.5% in the second quarter against the first.

But inflation remains far above the 2% target and many analysts expect the central bank to hike rates when it announces it's next policy decision on Sept. 21.

At its most recent meeting, the central bank said it expects to increase the policy rate "at least one more time this year".

Markets expect a quarter point hike in September and a roughly 50% chance of one more hike after that. 0#RIBA=

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Christina Fincher)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.