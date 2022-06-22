US Markets

Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei sale of 5G gear

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A Swedish appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling by a lower court that bans Chinese telecoms company Huawei from selling 5G equipment in the Nordic country.

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) - A Swedish appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling by a lower court that bans Chinese telecoms company Huawei from selling 5G equipment in the Nordic country.

In 2020, Swedish telecom regulator PTS unexpectedly banned Huawei supplying 5G equipment to Swedish mobile firms due to security concerns raised by Sweden's security service SAPO, a decision the Chinese company challenged in the court.

A lower court last year confirmed that decision, and Wednesday's ruling deals another blow to Huawei's hopes of staging a comeback in Sweden.

Huawei's Swedish unit said in a statement it was disappointed by the verdict from the Stockholm's Administrative Court of Appeal.

"We will analyse the ruling, and evaluate our next steps, including other legal remedies under Swedish law and EU law, in order to continue to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests," Huawei wrote.

