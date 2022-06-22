US Markets

Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei sale of 5G gear

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A Swedish appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling by a lower court that bans Chinese telecoms company Huawei from selling 5G equipment in the Nordic country.

