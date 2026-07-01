Swedish Court Orders Google To Pay Antitrust Damages To Klarna-Owned PriceRunner

(RTTNews) - A Swedish court has ruled that Google, under Alphabet, must pay about 14.3 billion Swedish crowns (about $1.5 billion) to PriceRunner, a price comparison site owned by Klarna.

The court found that Google was giving unfair preference to its own shopping comparison service in search results. Including interest, the total due comes out to around $1.97 billion, making it the biggest damages award ever in a Swedish competition case.

PriceRunner kicked off the lawsuit back in 2022, seeking about 78 billion Swedish crowns in damages for profits it says it lost after Google started highlighting its own shopping service over rivals.

The claim looked back to losses in the UK from 2008 and in Sweden and Denmark from 2013. Even though the court didn't grant the full amount requested, it recognized that Google's actions hurt competition.

This ruling takes place after the European Commission's significant antitrust decision in 2017, which fined Google for abusing its market power by favoring its shopping service. Since then, many European price comparison companies have also put in similar claims for damages.

Google has stated that it disagrees with the ruling and is looking at its legal options, including possibly appealing the decision. Klarna welcomed the verdict but noted that any payments might take years due to a lengthy appeals process.

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