Swedish court finds former Swedbank CEO Bonnesen not guilty of fraud

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A Swedish court said on Wednesday it had found former Swedbank SWEDa.ST Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen not guilty of gross fraud over her handling of the bank's anti-money laundering protocols in Estonia.

