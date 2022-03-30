Swedish consumer sentiment slides in March

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Gloom about the economy deepened among Swedish households in March amid rising inflation and the war in Ukraine, data from the NIER think tank showed on Wedneday.

Consumer confidence fell to 73.5 points in March from 89 points in the previous month.

"It is the lowest level for the indicator since 2009," the NIER said in a statement.

Its overall sentiment index dipped to 110.3 points from 113.1 points, with the readings for the manufacturing and services sectors both improving from a month earlier.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.