Swedish consumer prices fall in April as pandemic hits demand

Consumer prices down 0.3% on month, -0.4% on year

Falling energy prices biggest contributor

Riksbank unlikely to cut rates due to inflation

Adds detail, background, graph

STOCKHOLM, May 13 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Sweden fell sharply in April, data from the Statistics Office showed on Wednesday, undershooting market expectations and underlining the extent to which the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is hitting the economy.

Measured with a fixed interest rate that excludes mortgage interest rates, inflation was minus 0.3% in April from the previous month and prices were down 0.4 percent from the same month last year.

Excluding volatile energy prices, which have been severely hit by the pandemic, inflation was 1.0% on an annual basis.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected headline inflation to be 0% in April on a monthly and annual basis, with inflation excluding energy prices seen at 1.3%.

The central bank targets headline inflation of 2 percent.

Despite the miss, however, the central bank is unlikely to cut its benchmark rate, currently at 0%.

The Riksbank has launched an unprecedented smorgasbord of measures to soften the blow to the economy from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and measures to contain it.

But despite forecasts that the economy will shrink up to 10% this year, the Riksbank argues that the pandemic is a temporary phenomenon and that much of the dip in inflation will be the result of lower energy prices, which it can ignore.

Furthermore, while Sweden is not in lockdown, the central bank believes that a rate cut would not have much effect on demand while so many people are, nevertheless, stuck at home.

Swedish economy:http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Editing by William Maclean)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.