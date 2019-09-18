Swedish centre-left budget promises tax cuts, welfare boost

Tax for high income earners, pensioners cut

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's Social Democrat and Green coalition promised tax cuts and higher spending on welfare and the environment in its 2020 budget as it aimed to please both its core voters and the two centre-right parties that back it in parliament.

The 2020 finance bill will raise benefits for pensioners, and boost spending on schools and the environment, but also includes tax cuts for high income earners and businesses, making the budget a bitter pill to swallow for many in the Social Democrat party.

"In this budget we are taking new initiatives to get more people into work, to strengthen welfare throughout Sweden... and to attain an ambitious climate transition that everyone, in the whole of Sweden, can be a part of," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a statement.

Most of 29.6 billion crowns ($3.06 billion) of new spending and tax cuts had already been outlined by the government, which also took measures worth 5.2 billion to boost its income.

With Sweden's economy slowing after years of strong growth - the government expects an expansion of 1.4% this year. Many analysts had called on the government to spend more.

Government finances are strong with debt levels at their lowest since the late 1970s.

Major structural reforms to the labour and housing markets as well as investment in education and welfare are widely seen as needed to boost competitiveness and maintain the country's high standard of living.

But Andersson has said the government should keep its powder dry in case there is a deeper downturn than is currently expected.

With interest rates at -0.25% the central bank has little ammunition to stimulate the economy so much will depend on fiscal measures.

