Swedish central bank's Jansson says inflationary pressure declining

COPENHAGEN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Inflationary pressures in Sweden are declining and the outlook for prices is thus much brighter, Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Friday.

"My view of the situation has changed considerably. I have become increasingly convinced that inflationary pressures are now actually declining," Jansson said in the text of a speech published on the central bank's website.

"I think that there is now sufficient information for not raising the policy rate further," he said, adding that the central bank would nevertheless be fully prepared to do more if another rate hike was necessary.

The recent appreciation of the Swedish crown also helped reduce the risk of increasing inflation, according to Jansson.

"While one should be cautious about assuming that the favourable development of the krona will continue, it does provide some breathing space for the time being," he said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

