Swedish central banker skeptical rates will be raised soon

August inflation, unemployment weak

Jansson already expressed doubts at September meeting

Says easing bias not warranted yet

Adds more comments, background.

MALMO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Economic conditions may not be strong enough for Sweden's central bank to carry out its plan to raise its benchmark repo rate late this year or early next year, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Friday.

Jansson is growing more skeptical about the central bank's forecast for a rate increase, he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. Minutes of the Riksank's Sept. 4-5 meeting show he was already dubious about any near-term rate hike.

After that meeting, the Riksbank surprised markets and boosted the crown by saying it still expected to raise rates soon, despite a slowing economy and global concerns, among them the U.S.-China trade war and a growing possibility Britain would crash out of the European Union with no agreement .

"The scepticism that I had back at the September meeting is stronger today than it was then," Jansson told reporters. "The risk picture looks really bad. Basically, there is no really big upside risk at all."

Inflation and unemployment data since the meeting have been disappointing, supporting market beliefs that rates won't change for some time to come.

Jansson said he had become more concerned about the outlook. But there was "some way still until we arrive at that point" of abandoning rate-hike plans altogether and penciling in policy easing. The Riksbank's benchmark rate is now minus 0.25%.

"The main scenario is not a disaster at all, but a bigger downturn is a possibility in which case we will have to take that into account and think about what we can do," Jansson said.

Sweden's economy has held up well, but there are clear signs it is slowing. Growth was just 0.1% in both the first and second quarters.

Inflation has been close to target for the last couple of years, but in August came in at 1.3%, well below the Riksbank's 2% target and its 1.5% forecast. A report earlier this week showed the unemployment rate reached 7.4% in August, which Jansson called "more or less a disaster".

Other rate-setters have stressed that the relatively strong economy and said it means the Riksbank need not automatically follow the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in cutting rates. But Jansson questioned whether Sweden had much room for manoeuvre.

"Looking back at history, you don't find many occasions when Sweden has moved opposite to these leading central banks," he said.

GRAPHIC: Sweden inflation: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eahojm

GRAPHIC: Riksbank rate, inflation and the Krona: http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

GRAPHIC: Sweden economy: http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

Sweden inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/2eahojm

Riksbank rate, inflation and the Krona:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

Sweden economy:http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Malmo and Simon Johnson in Stockholm; editing by Larry King)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.