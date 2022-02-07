Swedish central bank to start cautious policy shift, hike getting closer

Policy rate seen unchanged at 0%

Riksbank may signal balance sheet reduction in 2022

Rate hike to come sooner than current forecast

Policy decision 0830 GMT, Feb. 10

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's Riksbank will keep its benchmark rate on hold this week, but worries over surging inflation and hawkish noises from major central banks could see it speed up plans for tighter policy, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

Bottlenecks, supply-chain problems and soaring energy prices have already goaded several central banks - such as the Bank of England - into starting to exit ultra-loose policies adopted during the pandemic, with others preparing to join them.

Until now, Swedish rate-rate setters have been unfazed, forecasting no change in the balance sheet this year and no rate hike until late 2024. But the Riksbank is likely to signal a cautious shift on Thursday.

"We would not be surprised to see them clarify plans for balance sheet reduction in 2022, and to possibly project rate hikes starting in 2023, rather than late 2024," said David Oxley of Capital Economics.

Inflation in Sweden hit 4.1% in December, though stripping out energy prices, it remains below the Riksbank's 2% target.

All 18 analysts were unanimous in forecasting no change in rates at the upcoming meeting. Several expected the Riksbank to signal it may allow the balance sheet to shrink this year.

The Riksbank may also bring forward its forecast for the first rate-hike since the start of the pandemic.

Analysts were divided over when rates would actually rise.

One forecast the final quarter of 2022, with the benchmark rate at 0.75% by the end of 2023. Three of 12 who answered a question saw a hike in the first quarter of 2023, while two of 10 saw a hike in the second quarter next year. Two of 9 saw no change by the end of next year.

Markets have already priced in at least one rate hike this year, banking on tighter policy abroad forcing the Riksbank's hand. 0#RIBA=

Last week, the European Central Bank opened the door for a hike as early as this year.

Some economists see as many as two hikes in 2022.

The Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% last week with further hikes to come, as the British central bank eyes inflation peaking at above 7%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled its intent to raise rates in March. It could hike four times or more this year.

The Riksbank is due to announce its policy decision at 0730 GMT on Feb. 10.

