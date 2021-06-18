Swedish central bank to clarify internal rules after inappropriate trading

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank will make its internal ethics regulations clearer after finding in a routine check that a few asset transactions routinely reported by employees had been "inappropriate".

It said in a statement on Friday that the revision would be completed before the end of 2021.

"The current events have concerned equity transactions shortly before monetary policy decisions and equity transactions in companies from which the Riksbank purchases corporate bonds for monetary policy purposes," it said.

The infringements were in recurring savings transactions, which the employees had reported in accordance with existing internal guidelines.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

