Swedish central bank sticking to policy despite faster recovery

STOCKHOLM, May 10 (Reuters) - The outlook for Sweden's economy has brightened in recent months, but it remains too early to change the course of monetary policy, according to minutes of the central bank's most recent meeting, published on Monday.

Sweden's economy made a stronger than expected start to the year despite a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections that forced the government to tighten restrictions, growing 1.1% in the first quarter.

But the uncertain path of the pandemic means the risks of tightening policy too soon outweigh those of waiting until the recovery is well-entrenched, particularly in the service sector.

"It is quite simply too early to make any substantial changes to the existing monetary policy plan," Riksbank First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said in the minutes.

While other central banks, including neighbouring Norway's, are already contemplating an easing of stimulus, the Riksbank is unlikely to be rushed into action.

Economic momentum has continued into the second quarter and analysts have suggested they may need to raise their forecasts for full-year growth.

Inflation has also bounced up to within touching distance of the central bank's 2% target.

But while there are signs that bottlenecks in supply chains and higher raw materials costs are feeding into prices, the Riksbank believes higher inflation is temporary and argues that overshooting 2% for a time would not be a problem.

"A stronger-than-expected recovery and above-target inflation need not be a reason to make monetary policy less expansionary," Deputy Governor Anna Breman said.

On the other hand, a rate cut -- while still not being excluded -- is looking less likely.

"I take the view that the economic outlook needs to deteriorate quite significantly for me to advocate an expansion of monetary policy," Deputy Governor Martin Floden said, according to the minutes.

The central bank announced no changes in policy at its meeting on April 27, predicting its benchmark rate would remain on hold for years. It said that after completing its asset purchase programme, it will maintain its portfolio at least through 2022.

"All in all, the Riksbank is very slowly moving out of the pandemic mode," Nordea analysts Torbjorn Isaksson said. "Further rate cuts or more QE is increasingly unlikely, while any tightening remains distant."

