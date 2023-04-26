Swedish central bank raises policy rate to 3.50%

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.50% in line with market forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected a further hike at its upcoming meeting in June or in September.

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; additional reporting by Stockholm and Oslo newsroooms; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.