Swedish central bank raises policy rate to 3.50%

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

April 26, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.50% in line with market forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected a further hike at its upcoming meeting in June or in September.

