Swedish central bank raises policy rate to 3.50%

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.50% in line with market forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected a further hike at its upcoming meeting in June or in September.

"Following the rapid policy rate hikes over the past year, monetary policy has a tightening effect on the economy and the Executive Board assesses that after the April meeting there will be scope to adjust the policy rate in smaller steps," the central bank said in a statement.

In Sweden, underlying inflation in March - at 8.9% - was far above the 2% target.

The five members of the rate-setting board were not unanimous in their decision. Deputy Governors Martin Floden and Anna Breman wanted a quarter point hike.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; additional reporting by Stockholm and Oslo newsroooms; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

