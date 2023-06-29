Swedish central bank raises key interest rate, sees more tightening

Adds details, background

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75% as expected on Thursday and said it had decided to increase the pace of government bond sales.

Analysts in a Reuters poll ahead of the decision were unanimous in forecasting a quarter-point hike.

"The forecast is for the policy rate to be increased at least one more time this year," the Riksbank said in a statement.

Headline inflation in Sweden has started to come down, but remains much too high at 6.7% in May against the central bank's 2% target.

At its previous meeting in April, the Riksbank raised its key rate by a half percentage-point to 3.50% and said it expected to hike again by 25 basis points in June or September before drawing a line under its tightening cycle.

Markets have been pricing in a further hike to take rates to 4% by year end. 0#RIBA=

Swedish rates and inflation: http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander; additional reporting by Terje Solsvik and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

