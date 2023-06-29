News & Insights

Swedish central bank raises key interest rate, sees more tightening

Credit: REUTERS/Bob Strong

June 29, 2023 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75% as expected on Thursday and said it had decided to increase the pace of government bond sales.

Analysts in a Reuters poll ahead of the decision were unanimous in forecasting a quarter-point hike.

"The forecast is for the policy rate to be increased at least one more time this year," the Riksbank said in a statement.

Headline inflation in Sweden has started to come down, but remains much too high at 6.7% in May against the central bank's 2% target.

At its previous meeting in April, the Riksbank raised its key rate by a half percentage-point to 3.50% and said it expected to hike again by 25 basis points in June or September before drawing a line under its tightening cycle.

Markets have been pricing in a further hike to take rates to 4% by year end. 0#RIBA=

Swedish rates and inflation: http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander; additional reporting by Terje Solsvik and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.