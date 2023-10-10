Swedish central bank plans weekly reports of euro, dollar sales

Adds detail of foreign exchange sales, swaps, paragraphs 2-4

OSLO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank said on Tuesday it will on Oct. 13 begin to report weekly information regarding sales of dollars and euros linked to a recently introduced policy of hedging its foreign exchange reserves.

The Riksbank has said the country's currency is undervalued and it will begin to hedge part of its foreign exchange reserves by selling $8 billion and 2 billion euros ($2 billion) for Swedish crowns.

The Riksbank will publish information on its website on a weekly basis on how much it sold in dollars and euros. Reports will be published retrospectively with a two-week delay, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sales of foreign currency began on Sept. 25 and will be fully completed within four to six months. The Riksbank will then take part in swaps on the foreign exchange market to maintain the size of the foreign exchange reserve, it said.

($1 = 0.9430 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

