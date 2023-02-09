Swedish central bank hikes to 3.0%, sees more tightening ahead

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 3.0% on Thursday, as expected, forecasting further tightening in the spring.

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

