Swedish central bank hikes to 3.0%, sees more tightening ahead

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

February 09, 2023 — 03:35 am EST

Written by Stockholm Newsroom and Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 3.0% on Thursday, as expected, forecasting further tightening in the spring.

