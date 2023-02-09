Swedish central bank hikes rates to 3.0%, more to come this year

Half-percentage point hike in line with analysts' forecasts

Riksbank sees at least one more hike this year

Currency strengthens after decision

Adds background, currency reaction

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 3.0% on Thursday, as expected, and forecast further tightening in the coming months.

"Inflation is far too high and has continued to rise," the Riksbank said in a statement.

"By tightening monetary policy more now, the Riksbank is reducing the risk that the high inflation will remain for a longer period and thus that even greater tightening would be needed further ahead."

The Riksbank forecast at least one more rate hike this year with borrowing costs then remaining stable.

The central bank added that from April, it would sell government bonds to reduce asset holdings at a faster pace.

Going forward, however, the Riksbank has to tread a fine line.

Households are already feeling the pinch from higher food and electricity prices and bigger mortgage payments.

House prices have dropped around 15% and an economic downturn is expected this year, with GDP contracting as much as 2%, according to some analysts.

On the other, inflation is still much too high, while the currency has lost almost 10% against the euro over the last six months, putting pressure on the Riksbank to keep pace with the European Central Bank in tightening policy.

"If the krona continues to be weak, it will be considerably more difficult for the Riksbank to sustainably return inflation to the target," the central bank said. "In the current situation, a stronger krona would be desirable."

The crown strengthened against the euro after the policy decision was announced. EURSEK=

However, the median forecast was for 3.0% to be the peak for the policy rate.

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, Terje Solsvik in Oslo; editing by Niklas Pollard and Christina Fincher)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.