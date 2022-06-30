Swedish central bank hikes key rate to 0.75% from 0.25%

Adds background, quote

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank delivered a half percentage point hike on Thursday, taking the benchmark rate to 0.75% from 0.25%, and flagged further sharp tightening ahead as it seeks to get to grips with surging inflation.

Price rises from fuel to food have pushed the pace of inflation to a 30-year high in the wake of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, forcing the Riksbank to tighten policy much earlier and more aggressively than rate-setters had expected.

"The risk of the high inflation becoming entrenched in price setting and wage formation has ... increased," the central bank said in a statement.

"The Executive Board's forecast is that the policy rate will be raised further and that it will be close to 2 per cent at the start of next year."

Analyst in a Reuters poll had forecast the half-point hike following a surge in headline inflation to 7.2% in May.

The central bank targets 2 percent headline inflation.

The Riksbank is not alone in setting aside worries over growth to focus on inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 0.75 percentage points at its most recent meeting and Norway by 50 basis points.

The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade next month, though the hike is expected to be by a quarter-point.

